Helen M. Childs, 84, of Heuvelton

Helen was a former parishioner of the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church and enjoyed solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles, listening to old country music, spending time walking with her grandchildren, then after they grew up, walking with her Shih Tzu Hannah. She looked forward to an annual vacation to Old Orchard Beach on the coast in Maine. Helen will be remembered for her socializing with her friends and her love for her husband. She will be missed greatly by her family.