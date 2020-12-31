HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A graveside service for Mrs. Helen M. Childs, 84, of Heuvelton, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. Helen passed away late Wednesday night (December 30, 2020) at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
Helen is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Mr. Victor Childs of Heuvelton, 3 daughters, Dawn (Jerry) Crossett of Lisbon, Donna (Paul Langtry) Childs of Heuvelton, and Lori (Kirk) Crossett of Ogdensburg, brothers Harold (Barbara) Curry of Florida and Howard (Deltra) Curry of Colorado, grandchildren Brett, Kendra, and Andrew Crossett, 2 great grandchildren Carley and Chase Crossett, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her 7 year old daughter Diane in 1966, and a half-sister Beverly.
Mrs. Childs was born on September 25, 1936 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Walter and Ruth (Merrifield) Curry. She attended and graduated from Heuvelton Central School and later married Victor Childs on May 9, 1958 in Watertown, NY. Helen worked at the IGA grocery store for many years (retiring in 1990), while teaching Sunday school at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church, and also worked as a housekeeper for the Town of Oswegatchie. She spent her golden years at home with the love of her life, Victor.
Helen was a former parishioner of the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church and enjoyed solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles, listening to old country music, spending time walking with her grandchildren, then after they grew up, walking with her Shih Tzu Hannah. She looked forward to an annual vacation to Old Orchard Beach on the coast in Maine. Helen will be remembered for her socializing with her friends and her love for her husband. She will be missed greatly by her family.
Memorial donations in Helen’s memory can be made to Story Tellers Express. Condolences, fond memories and thoughts can be shared with the Childs family at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
