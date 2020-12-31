Making healthy New Year’s resolutions and keeping to them

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A lot of people will be making New Year’s resolutions to make healthy changes.
Stacy Spaziani of the American Heart Association says to be more successful, you should set realistic and attainable health goals that you can stick to - something like snacking on fruit instead of junk food.
She also stressed the importance of exercise - at least 30 minutes a day - and the different ways you can do it without going to a gym.
“Get around, walk in your neighborhood. You can also set up workouts at home. You can do circuit training. There are many different videos you can watch on TV. You can Zoom with your friends,” she said.
Spaziani added that visiting the doctor for your annual check-up is just as important for a healthy 2021.
