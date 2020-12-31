Mostly cloudy today, partly sunny tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a fairly mild New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Any rain or snow early Thursday morning will end and the day will be mostly cloudy.
Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the low 20s.
It will be partly sunny on New Year’s Day. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Things get messy late Friday into early Saturday.
Snow moves in then mixes with rain and mixed precipitation.
There will be a mix of rain and snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
There’s a smaller chance of rain and snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will all be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.