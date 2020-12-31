Ogdensburg firefighters reject city’s contract offer

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The firefighters union in Ogdensburg has rejected the city’s latest contract offer, saying it was “asking incredibly too much from our union.”
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News on Wednesday that the city made a “generous proposal” which would “resolve the matter of reducing organizational staffing, prevent the layoff of all firefighter personnel and avoid a lengthy court battle.”
He declined to release specifics of the contract offer.
On Thursday, Jason Bouchard, president of the firefighters union, also would not disclose what the city offered, but said, “What they were asking was, simply put, not acceptable.”
In addition, eligible firefighters have been offered a retirement incentive. The deadline to accept the offer is today at 4 p.m.
Bouchard said one firefighter has decided to take the deal, which pays $25,000 to retire before the end of the year.
He said the union has repeatedly asked for deadline extension, but the city has denied it.
