Richard W. Smith, 84, of Watertown

Due corvid concerns calling hours and a funeral will be at a later date with military honors. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or the City of Watertown Fire Department Station 1, 224 S. Massey St., Watertown NY 13601 in Richard’s name. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com