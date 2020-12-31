SLC Public Health sends out call for help with vaccinations

SLC Public Health sends out call for help with vaccinations
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | December 31, 2020 at 6:05 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 6:05 AM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County officials are asking for volunteers to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Public Health director Dana McGuire sent out a notice late Wednesday asking medical and non-medical people to volunteer to help with the process.

It’s a way, she said, to make the vaccination process as efficient as possible.

Medical volunteers are needed to assist with pre-vaccination screenings, vaccine administration, and post-vaccination monitoring.

Non-medical volunteers are needed to assist with operations and activities at the vaccination sites, such as registration and check-in, data entry, greeting and routing participants, traffic flow, and other administrative tasks.

Here are some of the medical professionals Public Health officials hope will volunteer.

- Registered nurses

- Licensed practical nurses

- Licensed physicians

- Licensed nurse practitioners

- Licensed physician assistants

- Licensed pharmacists

- Midwifes

- Dentists /Dental hygienists

- Podiatrists

- EMS/Community Paramedicine

- Nursing students and Physician Assistant students

- Retirees who are medical professionals and still in good standing

Anyone interested in helping can contact Public Health’s volunteer coordinator at JWatson@stlawco.org or 315-229-3407.

They can also go to https://www.stlawco.org for information on the process.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.