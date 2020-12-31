SLC Public Health sends out call for help with vaccinations

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County officials are asking for volunteers to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
Public Health director Dana McGuire sent out a notice late Wednesday asking medical and non-medical people to volunteer to help with the process.
It’s a way, she said, to make the vaccination process as efficient as possible.
Medical volunteers are needed to assist with pre-vaccination screenings, vaccine administration, and post-vaccination monitoring.
Non-medical volunteers are needed to assist with operations and activities at the vaccination sites, such as registration and check-in, data entry, greeting and routing participants, traffic flow, and other administrative tasks.
Here are some of the medical professionals Public Health officials hope will volunteer.
- Registered nurses
- Licensed practical nurses
- Licensed physicians
- Licensed nurse practitioners
- Licensed physician assistants
- Licensed pharmacists
- Midwifes
- Dentists /Dental hygienists
- Podiatrists
- EMS/Community Paramedicine
- Nursing students and Physician Assistant students
- Retirees who are medical professionals and still in good standing
Anyone interested in helping can contact Public Health’s volunteer coordinator at JWatson@stlawco.org or 315-229-3407.
They can also go to https://www.stlawco.org for information on the process.
