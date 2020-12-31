Uncle Frank - Film Review

Perhaps Ball is too close to the material, I am sure this story was important for him to tell. But it certainly lacks the irony and originality of his other work. Coming out stories, are a tried and true trope for gay films, but as progress continues to be made for acceptance in America, it’s difficult to see what all the fuss is about, even in a film that is set nearly fifty years in the past in the American South. We often find ourselves just uttering a nostalgic sigh of relief. Perhaps my beef isn’t with the story itself, but how the story is told. That aside, it is well acted, especially by Bettany and Lillis, who is turning out to be a young talent to watch.