United Helpers workers, residents begin getting COVID vaccine

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Helpers workers and residents at the rehabilitation and senior care facility in Canton received their first doses of the COVID vaccine Thursday.
Officials said shots were administered to 72 employees as well as 46 assisted living residents and 32 skilled nursing residents. The rest of the skilled nursing residents, who actively have or recently had COVID, will be vaccinated on January 21.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered to employees at the Ogdensburg facility next week.
Both facilities have been hard hit by COVID-19.
At the Ogdensburg facility, 22 residents have died and 79 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Five residents of United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton have died and 64 employees have been infected.
There have been no deaths at United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton. There have been four positive cases and all four have recovered.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.