Watertown seeks applicants for part-time city court judge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is looking for someone to be a part-time city court judge.
The city needs a judge because one of its two full-time judges, Eugene Renzi, was elected in November to Jefferson County Surrogate Curt.
Anticipating a vacancy, city officials asked the state Legislature for a law that reduces the number of judges from two full-time to one full-time and one part-time.
A bill to do that was passed earlier this year and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month.
By having only one full-time judge, the city avoids having to build a $3 million second courtroom.
To be qualified, a candidate for the part-time position must be a city resident and must have been licensed to practice law in the state for at least 10 years.
Applications must be submitted by January 8.
The city council is expected to vote on the winning candidate at its January 18 meeting.
Below is a news release announcing the position.
