Kathryn B. O’ Geen, 90, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kathryn O’Geen, longtime resident of McKinley Ave, passed away on Wednesday January 13, 2021.
Kitty, as she was known throughout her life, was the daughter of the late John and Mary Normandale, emigrating from Aberdeen, Scotland, to Buffalo, NY, where Kitty was born, October 13, 1930.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. (Tony) O’Geen, her sons Michael, Mark, and Anthony O’Geen, her two brothers, and her three sisters. Surviving Kitty are her son Ross O’Geen, her daughters Bonnie Legnetto and Tammie O’Geen and their husbands, and special daughters-in-law Patricia O’Geen and Maryjo O’Geen. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Joshua, Noah, Aurora, Antonio, Aliza, Anthony, John, Samuel, and William, nine great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog Maggie.
Kitty and Tony came to Northern NY with their four sons in 1959 with General Motors, adding two daughters to the mix later. They were very active with the Lake St. Lawrence Yacht Club at its inception, and were avid campers, enjoying many summers at Cole’s Creek with their young family.
Kitty was a prolific knitter, and her family still enjoys her incredible afghans. Each of her grand- and great-grandchildren were brought home from the hospital in one of her beautiful sweater sets.
We will remember fondly her incredible wit, which she maintained through her last days. Her ability to come up with a line that would make us all laugh after any encounter was her forte. She spoke fondly of many, and less fondly of few. You knew if you were in the latter group, though, since she pulled no punches.
The family would like to thank the incredible group of people that took care of Miss Kitty on B2 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
There will be no public calling hours at this time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled later this summer when circumstances permit doing so safely and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to Trinity Catholic School, 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, stories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
