Kinney Drugs administers its first COVID vaccines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state has rolled into a new phase of COVID vaccinations and now there are new locations where people can get the shot. Kinney Drugs is one of those places.
The gloves are on and the shot is in. Rita Flath was the first person vaccinated at Kinney Drugs on Watertown’s Coffeen Street.
“I feel privileged to be able to do this,” said Flath.
Supervising Pharmacist Jeff Kirkby says the store received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. That supply will vaccinate 20 people a day over a 5-day span.
It’s a modest amount to begin, but the hope is more doses start coming in.
“Hopefully, we can get greater than 100 doses so we can schedule a little further. But, that’s to be determined at this point,” said Kirkby.
Those appointments are already booked up. Kirkby says more slots will open based on supply.
“We will only release appointments when we know we have vaccines inbound,” he said.
After you get your COVID-19 vaccination, there is another step - a 15 minute wait to monitor for any reactions.
“We want to make sure people don’t have any problems with the vaccine,” said Kirkby.
The first shot only gets you halfway to the finish line. A a second dose is needed 28 days later.
“It’s very important, correct. If we’re going to commit to this, we want to get people fully protected,” said Kirkby.
Kirkby says he and the company are glad to be part of this moment.
“We couldn’t be more proud,” he said.
Flath says she hopes others choose to roll up their sleeves and take the shot like she did.
“I don’t think anybody should hesitate to do it,” she said..
According to Kinney’s website, the pharmacy can only vaccinate people 65 years of age and older.
Visit the website to sign up for email alerts about new appointments or get alerts by texting COVID to 51094.
