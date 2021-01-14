Watertown firefighter hurt while battling blaze

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a duplex in the city Thursday morning.
The fire happened shortly before 11 a.m. at 243 Central Street.
When firefighters arrived, they were greeted by flames and heavy smoke.
Officials said two adults inside escaped without injury.
However, a firefighter twisted his knee while battling the flames and was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
According to officials, the duplex is not a total loss, although the fire caused heavy damage to the first floor and smoke damage on the second floor.
The fire started at the rear of the house, but the cause is still under investigation.
Fort Drum firefighters were also on scene.
