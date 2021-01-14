Watertown to weigh 14 design plans for Streetscape project

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A project to beautify downtown Watertown has garnered a lot of attention.
Watertown City Planner Mike Lumbis says the Streetscape project, funded by the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, has gotten 14 design proposals from firms from all over.
He says he and city staff are happy to have so many options and they’ll be reviewing them, interviewing the best candidates, and making a recommendation to city council to secure a contract.
“The intent and thought is that the design work would last throughout the rest of this year and by this time next year I’ll be in the position to put that project out to bid and then be under construction in the spring of ’22,” said Lumbis.
The project will focus mostly on Court Street.
