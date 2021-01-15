Accused killer of Fort Drum soldier sent back to New Jersey

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The accused killer of a Fort Drum soldier was due in New Jersey Thursday night, where he will face murder and kidnapping charges.
Jamaal Mellish, 23, was moved from the Oneida County jail Thursday, after waiving extradition.
Mellish was to be brought first to the Byram Township police department for fingerprinting and then to the Morris County Correctional Facility, where he will be held.
Mellish will appear in court in New Jersey next week to formally answer the charges against him, and for a judge to determine if he should remain in jail.
Mellish is charged in the December killing of fellow soldier Hayden Harris, 20, who was shot and killed in a remote part of northern New Jersey after Mellish allegedly kidnapped Harris from Glen Park.
The two men had agreed to meet for a vehicle swap; it’s unclear what led to Mellish kidnapping Harris.
A 16 year old male has also been charged in connection with Harris’s death.
Prosecutors said Mellish will answer murder, kidnapping and other charges in civilian court first, but will also face charges in military court.
