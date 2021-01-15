Alicia M. Newtown, 74, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Calling hours for Alicia M. Newtown, age 74, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. There will be no funeral services. Ms. Newtown passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Alicia is survived by her two daughters, Lori Jenne of Massena, NY and Margaret Smith of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Agnes Ferguson of Canton, NY; four grandchildren and one great grandchild, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a daughter, Lesa Morrow and a brother, Charles Ferguson.
Alicia was born on December 22, 1946, in Little Falls, NY, the daughter of Charles Mosher and Marie Gilbo. She graduated from Ilion Central High School in 1964. Alicia was employed by ACCO Brands in Ogdensburg until her retirement.
Alicia enjoyed NASCAR, playing bingo and going to the casino.
