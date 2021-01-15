Another death reported at Canton nursing home

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s been another COVID-19 death at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton.
The total number of residents there who have died from the coronavirus is now 13. The last death was reported on Wednesday.
A total of 88 staff and 65 residents have tested positive since November 29.
There have been no new deaths reported at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg for about a week and a half.
That total remains at 23.
Eighty-four staff and 130 residents have tested positive there since November 22.
No deaths have been reported at United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton. That facility had three staff and two residents who tested positive since November 29.
