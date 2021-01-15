Athlete of the Week: Jackson LaRock

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a three sport performer from Lisbon who has excelled through his varsity career.His ability in soccer especially, earning him this week’s title.
Jackson LaRock is a talented senior student-athlete has put together an exceptional varsity resume.
As a center-middie on the soccer team, he has been a part of the varsity program for four years. During those four years, he has totaled 19 goals and 22 assists.
In a shortened 2020 season, he scored 5 goals and added 2 assists in 8 games.
The 2 year captain has also been on First-Team All Northern the last two years.
He is also an exceptional baseball and basketball player, a talented student-athlete.
Jackson is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 15, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
