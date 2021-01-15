Bolton’s Pharmacy begins COVID vaccinations, at least 800 on waitlist

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Bolton’s Pharmacy begins vaccinations.
It got 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and helped its first patient Thursday.
Pharmacist Colleen Signor says the goal now is to vaccinate 20 to 30 people a day.
Those appointments are already booked. She says the waitlist to get a shot is between 800 to 1,000 people.
While the vaccine rollout feels slow to her, Signor says it gives the pharmacy time to find a rhythm with the new service.
“We’re trying to do it the right way. We’re trying to focus on getting all our paperwork in, taking care of our patients, do follow up phone calls. Make sure everything is safely and effectively done. And, as we continue, we will increase those numbers. And I think that as we progress, New York state will hopefully send more to us,” she said.
Bolton’s Pharmacy is only vaccinating people age 65 and older.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.