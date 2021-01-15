COVID infects 17 residents of Carthage nursing home

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Carthage nursing home has 17 residents with COVID-19.
That’s according to a spokesperson for the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on West Street.
He said the nursing home has a dedicated wing for residents with COVID and dedicated clinical and non-clinical staff.
There have been no fatalities.
The spokesperson didn’t have information as to whether any staff member have tested positive for the virus, but tells 7 News some of them are in quarantine.
The Carthage home has been working with some of its sister facilities in central New York to help fill any staffing needs. It’s also working with dedicated staffing agencies also to fill any holes.
The facility received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on January 8.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.