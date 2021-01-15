Dry today, messy for the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be mild today, but less so for the weekend.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40. We might even see a little sunshine.
Mixed precipitation is expected early Saturday morning and we’ll have snow and rain off and on throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-30.
There’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties from 1 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Lake effect snow is expected to start in these areas late Saturday night into Sunday.
About 7 inches of snow could fall in the hardest-hit areas, most likely on the Tug Hill.
There’s a winter weather advisory for St. Lawrence County from 1 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Those areas could also see several inches of snow.
Sunday’s highs will be in the low 30s.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 20s.
Highs will be in the upper 20s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a small chance of snow on Wednesday. Thursday will be partly sunny.
