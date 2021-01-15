Elizabeth J. Bourquin, 98, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth J. Bourquin, 98, of NYS Route 12E, passed away at home on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.
Elizabeth was born on March 30, 1922 in Cape Vincent, NY to Christopher and Florence Pope Bourquin. She graduated from Three Mile Bay Union School and Watertown High School Graduate School in 1940. Afterwards she worked for Western Union in Watertown, NJ, and Massena and she also worked at Camp Drum.
Elizabeth was a member of the Three Mile Bay Baptist Church where she also taught Sunday school. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida.
Survivors are a sister in-law, Wava Bourquin, and 11 nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth is pre deceased by her parents Christopher and Florence, and 2 brothers; Charles and George, a niece; Vicki Wiley and nephew; Stephen Bourquin.
There will be a funeral service held in the spring at a time and date to be announced. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
