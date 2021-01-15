Marlene Rands Chichester, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marlene Rands Chichester, passed away at United Helpers Maplewood Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center in Canton, NY on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19. Marlene was born in Rome, NY on June 11, 1936 to the late Leon Gladys (Fish) Rands. She graduated from Ilion High School in 1954 and Central City Business Institute of Syracuse in 1955. Marlene married her high school sweetheart, Seth E. Chichester, on December 15, 1956 and went on to have a lifetime of love and devotion with him. She touched many lives locally during her 18 years as a secretary at A. A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam, NY. Pre-Alzheimer’s, Marlene was happiest being with her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, parent, friends, and employee. Marlene enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, antiquing, shopping, and she was well known as a talented bargain hunter.