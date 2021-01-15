Marlene Rands Chichester, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marlene Rands Chichester, passed away at United Helpers Maplewood Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center in Canton, NY on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19. Marlene was born in Rome, NY on June 11, 1936 to the late Leon Gladys (Fish) Rands. She graduated from Ilion High School in 1954 and Central City Business Institute of Syracuse in 1955. Marlene married her high school sweetheart, Seth E. Chichester, on December 15, 1956 and went on to have a lifetime of love and devotion with him. She touched many lives locally during her 18 years as a secretary at A. A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam, NY. Pre-Alzheimer’s, Marlene was happiest being with her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, parent, friends, and employee. Marlene enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, antiquing, shopping, and she was well known as a talented bargain hunter.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Seth Chichester of Hannawa Falls, her children Nanette (Martin) Mc Clary of Hemlock, Stephen (Sally Leaderer) Chichester of Minneapolis, and Andrew (Bonnie) Chichester of Potsdam. In addition, Marlene is also survived by her granddaughter Allison (Chris) Mc Clary-Corbin, grandsons Noah and Daniel Chichester, and great-granddaughter Claire Corbin. She was predeceased by her parents, her eldest daughter Janette Chichester, and her brother Robert Rands.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the employees at United Helpers Maplewood Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center who provided the loving care she received during her 8 years in the Alzheimer’s unit with a special thank you to the dedicated CNAs nurses.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic there will be no calling hours or service at this time. A memorial service will be held in the spring and burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in Marlene’s name to the following organizations: The Alzheimer’s Association – www.act.alz.org, Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York Chapter, 441 W Kirkpatrick Street; Syracuse, NY 13204 The Society of the United Helpers 732 Ford Street; Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or www.unitedhelpers.org To share a memory or message of condolence to the Chichester family, please visit www.garnerfh.com.
