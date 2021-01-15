2 men accused of raping 15 year old girl

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence County men are accused of raping a 15 year old girl.
Ogdensburg City Police arrested 47 year old Terry Flath of Ogdensburg and 24 year old John Consolini of Massena.
Flath, who lives at 728 Franklin Street, was charged with first-degree rape.
Consolini of 228 Trippany Road was charged with 2 counts of third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree criminal contempt.
Flath and Consolini were arrested Thursday for allegedly committing the crimes the day before.
Each man was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and sent to the county jail on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.
Police said the two cases are related and Consolini’s criminal contempt charge stems from a previous arrest in 2020.
Consolini was charged last June with second- and third-degree rape following allegations he had sexual contact with a child over a several-year period.
According to the county’s district attorney, Consolini was sentenced this past Monday on a second-degree rape charge in connection with the June arrest.
He was sentenced to probation and 6 months in jail.
Police believe he had already served his jail time while awaiting his sentencing and was on probation at the time of the most recent arrest.
Consolini is required to register as a sex offender.
