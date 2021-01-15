Millions of dollars headed to area colleges, universities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Colleges and universities in the north country are getting millions of dollars.
SUNY Potsdam will get $7.2 million. It’s from the latest COVID relief package out of Washington.
The money can be used to offer students financial aid grants as well as replenish revenues the colleges and universities may have used to get by during the pandemic.
“This funding has an incredibly direct impact on our ability to serve our students and to keep our faculty and staff and our students safe,” said Keith Kaplan, interim vice president for business affairs, SUNY Potsdam.
The list of awards to colleges in the tri-county region is below:
- Clarkson University: $3,872,273
- Jefferson Community College: $4,618,540
- Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Program of Practical Nursing:$138,888
- SUNY Potsdam: $7,227,985
- SUNY Canton: $4,928,910
- St. Lawrence University: $2,660,768
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.