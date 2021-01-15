Pauline Jacobs Cook, 90, of Akwesasne

Pauline worked for a short time at Salina Press in Syracuse before starting with Blue Cross – Blue Shield in Syracuse, where she worked in the mailroom, retiring in 1987. After returning to Akwesasne, she worked for Akwesasne Notes and Indian Time Newspaper. She was a member of Mohawk Nation Longhouse and Akwesasne Death Benefits Group. Pauline enjoyed playing bingo, cards, reading, listening to music, traveling and took great pride in the shawls she made. Of all her enjoyments, her greatest was the time she was with her family, especially where there were children around her.