Pauline Jacobs Cook, 90, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Pauline Jacobs Cook, 90, a longtime resident of Buckshot Road, Cornwall Island, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2020 at Tsiionkwanonhso:te.
Pauline was born on July 29, 1930 in Akwesasne, Quebec, the daughter of the late Frank Jacobs and Cecile “Sadie” (Sharrow) Jacobs Jocko. She attended schools in St. Regis before going to St. Regis Island Indian Day School. On January 18, 1950, she married Vernon Nelson “Tony” Cook in Nedrow, New York. He predeceased her on October 18, 1985.
Pauline worked for a short time at Salina Press in Syracuse before starting with Blue Cross – Blue Shield in Syracuse, where she worked in the mailroom, retiring in 1987. After returning to Akwesasne, she worked for Akwesasne Notes and Indian Time Newspaper. She was a member of Mohawk Nation Longhouse and Akwesasne Death Benefits Group. Pauline enjoyed playing bingo, cards, reading, listening to music, traveling and took great pride in the shawls she made. Of all her enjoyments, her greatest was the time she was with her family, especially where there were children around her.
Pauline is survived by her children and their spouses, Roxene (Belson) Jones, Alvin P. Cook, Maggie (Dennis) Chaussi, Toni Cook (Peter R. Terrance), and Anastasia (Mike Jr.) Benedict, all of Akwesasne; her chosen children, Marlene Nolan, Verna (John) Hobson, and Richard (Louise) Cook; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her siblings, Wallace (Lynn) Thompson, Virginia Thompson, Rebecca (Timothy) Thompson, Lisa (Mike) Swamp, Roseanne Thompson, Geraldine (Dewey) Jacco- Jacobs, and Donald Jocko; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Lori Sue Cook and Vanessa A. Cook; chosen sons, Joseph Francis Cook and Vincent George Cook; a chosen daughter, Elvira Cook; a chosen son-in-law, John Nolan; and brothers, Benjamin Jacobs, Henry and Albert Jocko.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Monday 3-7:00 PM. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Solomon Road Cemetery.
Visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attended required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. Please note that if occupancy limitations are required those waiting may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Tsiionkwanonhso:te Resident Activities Department.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
