Pence visit will make travel tough around Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The visit of Vice-President Mike Pence to Fort Drum Sunday afternoon will make routine travel around Fort Drum difficult.
An advisory from the post Friday afternoon cautions “Avoid traveling around the area of the Wheeler Sack Army Airfield on Sunday if at all possible.”
“Motorists should anticipate the closure of Route 26 between Evans Mills and Great Bend and plan to use alternate routes for several hours of the afternoon and into the early evening.
“Emergency Vehicles will be allowed access to the road during the closure.
“Additionally, the Gas Alley Access Control point will be closed on RT 26 will be closed to outgoing traffic during that timeframe.”
The advisory cites “heightened security requirements” as the reason for the restriction.
VP Pence is scheduled to speak to troops on post late Sunday afternoon. He’ll be joined by his wife, Karen, and north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
