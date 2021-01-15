Potsdam’s state-run vaccination site gets ready to open

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One of only two state-run vaccination sites in the North Country is getting ready.
The SUNY Potsdam state vaccination site is scheduled to open next week. It’s one of 13 in the state.
Vaccinations inside Maxcy Hall are by appointment only. The Potsdam site will be coordinating and conducting mass vaccinations of those eligible to get the shot.
“It’s really an extraordinary collaboration between the state, the county, St. Lawrence Health System and the university,” said Kristin Esterberg, SUNY Potsdam president. “We know that this is what we need to do to get our community back to work again and so I couldn’t be prouder of the campus and our community and all of our efforts.”
The state has established an “Am I Eligible” app online for people to start the scheduling process. There is also a phone number 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.
