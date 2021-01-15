Report: Stefanik may be Trump defender at impeachment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik could be one of the people defending President Trump, if there is a trial in the Senate.
In a report Friday, Bloomberg news named Stefanik as someone who “may be among those defending Trump at a Senate impeachment trial, according to a person familiar with the matter.”
Stefanik was one of Trump’s most public and ardent defenders during his first impeachment, and she vehemently opposed the second impeachment passed by the House of Representatives earlier this week.
She has also generally declined to criticize President Trump for the events of January 6, suggesting only that the president needed to speak out more in condemning the violence of the day.
Bloomberg reported Friday that President Trump is having trouble finding a legal team to defend him.
At this point, it appears the earliest an impeachment trial could start in the Senate would be shortly after President Biden is sworn in January 20 - and there is some question about whether a president who is no longer in office can be impeached at all.
During President Trump’s first impeachment, several Republicans from the House of Representatives made presentations for his defense, Bloomberg noted.
We have reached out to Representative Stefanik’s office for comment, and will update this story if we get a response.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.