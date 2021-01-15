Richard G. Legault (Rick), 73, of Waddington

Rick was born on July 1, 1947, in Timmins, Ontario, CA, the youngest son of Laurent and Isabelle Whalen Legault. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1965 and went on to enlist in the Navy. He served on USS Annapolis (AGMR-1) off the coast of Vietnam and the USS Coral Sea (CV-43) before his honorable discharge in 1968. Upon his return, he graduated from the Local 81 Bricklayer’s Apprenticeship. Richard married Theresa Sweeney on July 4, 1970 at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Roland Menard officiating. He worked for the Alcoa Aluminum Company of America for over 32 years before retiring in 2005. He enjoyed people, could strike up a conversation anywhere with anyone, and he never met a car he didn’t like. His friends and family will remember that they were often surprised when he was visiting them because he would always show up in a car they didn’t recognize, and it was seldom the same as his last visit. He loved dancing, laughing, Elvis Presley, and, although he never knew the words to songs, he was always able to make them up when he sang them, and they were always funnier. His advice was free, freely offered, and always kind. He was a mason by trade and a builder by nature, and always available to help friends. Perhaps the only thing that he didn’t love was winter in the North Country, but he was somehow able to manage the cold by switching to a “winter t-shirt”.