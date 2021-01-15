Richard J. Del Guidice, 81, of Potsdam

Richard’s passion for teaching defined his professional life. According to alumni, his courses in Constitutional Law, Civil Liberties, and Bioethics and the Law were tough, demanding, and among the best the college offered. His Socratic method of teaching, asking questions to stimulate critical thinking and bring forth preconceived assumptions, was legendary. It elicited terror in unprepared students and exhilaration in those offering the correct answers. In 1983, he was awarded the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. In 1997, he was honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.