Swartz likely to be new part-time Watertown city judge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown town court justice may soon become the city of Watertown’s part-time judge.
A resolution on the agenda for Tuesday night’s city council meeting would appoint Eric Swartz to the job.
Swartz had no comment when contacted by 7 News.
According to the resolution, Swartz is a 1992 graduate of Syracuse Law School and started a private practice in 1994.
He currently serves as one of two Watertown town judges.
The part-time position became available when one of the city’s two full-time judges, Eugene Renzi, was elected in November to Jefferson County Surrogate Court.
Anticipating a vacancy, city officials asked the state Legislature for a law that reduces the number of judges from two full-time to one full-time and one part-time.
A bill to do that was passed earlier this year and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month.
By having only one full-time judge, the city avoids having to build a $3 million second courtroom.
Mayor Jeff Smith says he is excited to hopefully move past the courtroom saga that hinged on the number of judges.
“It gets the court back to where it should be and it gives Judge Neddo a little bit of help that he needs and how the 5th judicial district uses the position that is up to them but it’s good to you know finally dot the i and cross the t and move on,” he said.
If appointed, Swartz would serve a six year term ending in December of 2026. Swartz did not have any comment on his possible appointment.
