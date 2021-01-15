Tri-county region reports 280 new COVID cases, no deaths on Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the first time in a while, there were no new COVID-19 deaths to report in the tri-county region on Friday. Meanwhile, the number of new cases rose by 280.
Jefferson County
There were 130 new COVID cases to report in the county Friday.
The death toll since the pandemic began remains at 24.
Twenty-nine people are hospitalized; 718 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,336 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 3,528 positive cases.
The county says 2,742 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Friday that 118 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 3,651.
Officials said 1,075 cases are active and 35 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 2,521 cases have been released from isolation.
Since the pandemic began, 55 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 32 new cases Friday.
The county Public Health Agency said 21 people are hospitalized and 256 are in isolation.
Another 640 people are under quarantine.
The county has had a total of 1,235 cases since the pandemic began.
Since the pandemic began, 16 people have died from COVID.
Officials said 963 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.