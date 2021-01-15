Winter storm warning coming up for Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As you’d expect, our winter storm watch of earlier this week has now become a winter storm warning.
The National Weather Service says the warning - for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties - kicks in at 1 AM Saturday and ends at 7 PM Sunday.
The higher parts of the Tug Hill are forecast to get the most - 15 to 20 inches. The Weather Service forecasts 4 to 7 inches in lower elevations.
We’ll see the worst of it Saturday night through Sunday morning, according to the Weather Service.
The other problem we’ll have? Sunday, look out for blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.
As always, travel could be difficult in places.
In St. Lawrence County, a winter weather advisory starts at 1 AM Saturday and runs through 4 PM Sunday. Total snow accumulation is expected to be 6 to 8 inches.
As for timing in St. Lawrence County, look for the snow to move in early Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon before tapering off to light snow through Sunday.
