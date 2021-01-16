Consequences in Congress, some asked to step down following Capitol riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Twice impeached, President Donald Trump’s time in the White House will end before he faces another Senate trial.
“The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch-hunt in the history of our country,” said President Trump.
But Sen. Sherrod Brown (D - Ohio) is calling for a pair of the president’s congressional allies to step down or be forced out.
“I know they won’t resign, they’re not the kind of people that would resign or even show contrition,” said Senator Brown.
Brown accuses Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley of giving support to baseless allegations of voter fraud and criticizes their efforts to overturn a free and fair election.
“They played a role in the insurrection. Nobody played as big a role as the President of the United States,” said Brown.
Neither Cruz nor Hawley granted our repeated interview requests before or after the mob of pro-Trump extremists seized the Capitol, but both characterized themselves as the victims of partisan attacks in op-eds and interviews with other media outlets.
“The Democrats are doing anything and everything they can to punish as many Republicans as possible,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado).
Rep. Boebert is fending off calls for her resignation or removal; critics argue she sparked revolt with her tweets and election objections.
“I knew I would face people calling me a seditionist, a traitor, I was not thinking they would call me an insurrectionist,” said Boebert.
Since the Civil War, Congress has only booted two of its members.
Georgetown University’s Mark Rom doesn’t expect new additions to that short list.
“They’re unlikely to be expelled, currently, but the politics can change,” said Rom.
He says investigations could reveal more damning evidence and short of expulsion, even formal reprimands could hurt Cruz and Hawley’s potential presidential ambitions.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.