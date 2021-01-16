David M. Honan, 71, of Watertown

David will always be remembered as being a wonderful cook as well as being a skilled craftsman who took great pride in authentically restoring for his family’s home. After David’s retirement he became a certified master gardener. His greatest joy in retirement was spending time with his beloved family especially his granddaughters who lovingly referred to him as Da. David will be remembered by all his family, friends, and neighbors as a gracious and welcoming host. He was a hardworking thoughtful neighbor who was always there to lend a hand at any moment.