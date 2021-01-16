David M. Honan, 71, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - David M. Honan, 71, passed away January 14th, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse
David was born March 11th, 1949 in Washington D.C., the eldest child to Judge John J. and Marilyn Wiest Honan. He grew up with his four siblings in South Buffalo, NY, an area that was full of his extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. It was there he met his future wife Elizabeth A. O’Connor in 1962.
He graduated from Canisius High School in 1967. He was drafted into the Army where he served with the Vietnam War Expeditionary Forces as a military police sentry dog handler. Afterward he was honorably discharged in 1970. He later attended Erie Community College (1974-1976) and then went on to attend Clarkson University (1976-1979) where he received his Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering.
On October 21st, 1972 David and Elizabeth were married at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Colden, NY. David moved to Watertown, NY, with his growing family in 1980 to begin his career as a civil engineer with The Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing where he retired as Vice President of Engineering in 2015. He spent several years on the City of Watertown Planning Board David continued to work after retirement opening his own engineering and consulting firm, Tamarack Engineering. One of his last projects was working with a team renovating the steeple at Asbury Methodist Church in Watertown.
A devout, Catholic David was a very active member of Holy Family Parish. David and his wife sang and played guitar at the masses for over 20 years as well as participating in special choirs.
David will always be remembered as being a wonderful cook as well as being a skilled craftsman who took great pride in authentically restoring for his family’s home. After David’s retirement he became a certified master gardener. His greatest joy in retirement was spending time with his beloved family especially his granddaughters who lovingly referred to him as Da. David will be remembered by all his family, friends, and neighbors as a gracious and welcoming host. He was a hardworking thoughtful neighbor who was always there to lend a hand at any moment.
Surviving besides his wife is a son Isaac D., two daughters, Jessica A. (Jack) Kriesick, Catherine E. (Scott) Dickerson, all of Watertown. In addition is survived by his siblings two brothers Dennis and Marlene, New Hampshire, John and Lisa, Buffalo, two sisters Marianne and Larry Fobbs, Orchard Park, Carolyn and Michael Chaiko, New Jersey. David is also survived by his brother-in-law Thomas O’Connor, Ellicottville, NY, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. David’s beloved sons Joshua and Christian passed before him in 2011 and 2012.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 4pm-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Friday at 11 am at Holy Family Church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna, NY on Monday, January 25, 2021. Contributions in David’s name may be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood 400 Pratt St. Watertown, NY 13601, Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St. Watertown, NY 13601 or to Holy Family Church, 127 Winthrop Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be to www.dlcalarco.com
