Excitement is in the air as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches $750M

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Excitement is in the air and money is on the counter at convenience stores all across the U.S.
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reached $750 million, and the Powerball, $640 million.
“I’m feeling lucky! Hoping to win, take care of some folks,” said James “Big Daddy” Dow, who was playing the lottery.
Convenience store workers say the lotto counter has been busy all week with some people buying hundreds of dollars worth of tickets. And others? Just one.
“One of each, that’s all I need!” said Lynn Newman.
Even folks who don’t normally gamble can’t resist the temptation.
“Well you never know! You can’t win if you don’t play,” said Bill Bemann.
The chances of winning are slim, but if you did? Oh, the things you could do.
“I’d try to buy a new house,” said Newman.
“I would pay off everyone’s student loans and whatnot,” said Bemann.
“Give everybody a little somethin’ somethin’ and live good,” said Dow.
Some people say playing the lottery is just something to look forward to in a year where there hasn’t been much to get excited about.
“You waste two dollars on lots of things, why not try it on a ticket?” said Newman.
And if you don’t win Friday night, there’s always the Powerball drawing Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.