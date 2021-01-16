Friday Sports: Route 11 rivalry takes the ice in Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) -On Friday, the Clarkson Golden Knights hosted St. Lawrence in game one of their 2 game weekend series.
Clarkson with a number of scoring chances in the 1st period, but Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist would turn back all 14 shots he faced in the period.
The Saints best scoring chance came late in the 1st on the power play, but Zach Tzekos keeps Greg LaPointe’s shot out of an empty net.
After killing a 5 on 3 in the second period, the Golden Knights strike first when Josh Dunne scores his 1st goal of the season, putting Clarkson on top 1-0.
Tempers flare late in the 2nd period as Ashton Fry goes to the box after a save by Golden Knights goalie Ethan Haider. Less than a minute left, Zetterquist stops the Nick Campoli shot and tempers flare once again, with Campoli going to the box.
In the 3rd period, the Skating Saints tie it up when David Jankowski scores from the tough angle, a power play goal, knotting the score at 1.
With time winding down, Clarkson with a couple of chances to win it, but they can’t capitalize and it’s on to overtime.
56 seconds into overtime Luc Salem dents the back of the net, giving St. Lawrence a 2-1 win over Clarkson in overtime.
”Any win is great. Obviously the guys deserve- I’m excited for our seniors. They’ve been through some tough times here and leading up to this pretty special win for that group of seniors in that locker room so pretty happy and excited for those guys,” said St. Lawrence Coach Brent Brekke.
”Couldn’t draw it up any better. Clarkson, on the road, 100th night for our seniors means so much and, yeah, just cloud 9 right now,” said Salem.
”We had an opportunity. We were up 1-0, we had plenty of opportunities to finish, and we didn’t. And you know, you let a good team hang around and all the sudden that’s what happens,” said Josh Hauge, Clarkson’s Associate Head Coach.
These same 2 teams meet again Sunday afternoon at Appleton Arena with the puck set to drop at 4 PM.
