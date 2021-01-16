Heavy snow for some overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Overnight tonight we will see lake effect snow start to target the Tug Hill with light snow for others.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Jefferson and Lewis Counties until 7 PM Sunday.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for St Lawrence County until 4 PM Sunday.
Snow showers will continue Sunday as colder air moves in. This colder shot of air will set the stage for more lake effect by Monday night and Tuesday.
Snow will remain in the forecast for the next seven days as it looks like the cold will be sticking around.
