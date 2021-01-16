Humane Society: 97 cats survive house fire; some injured

This photo, provided by Lollypop Farm shelter, shows one of the 97 cats rescued from a house fire in Perinton, NY, outside Rochester, NY, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, and it wasn't clear whether all of them would survive. (Source: Paige Engard/Courtesy Lollypop Farm via AP/Lollypop Farm)