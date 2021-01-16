John M. Waligory, Jr., 70, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - John M. Waligory, Jr., age 70, passed away on January 15, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 29, 1950 to John and Agnes Swiernik Waligory. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1968 and from Canton ATC in 1970. He married Judy K. Lacey in 1972. John was a dairy farmer and began an excavating business in 1995. He served as Town of Martinsburg supervisor and councilman, and as vice-president of Lowville Producers’ Dairy Co-op. John was a member and officer of the Lewis County Dairy Herd Improvement Association, Cornell Co-operative Extension, and the Tug Hill Commission. John was selected as Lewis County Outstanding Young Dairyman in 1983. He was very involved with developing the first wind project in Lewis County. John loved to hunt. But most of all he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.