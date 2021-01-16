John M. Waligory, Jr., 70, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - John M. Waligory, Jr., age 70, passed away on January 15, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 29, 1950 to John and Agnes Swiernik Waligory. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1968 and from Canton ATC in 1970. He married Judy K. Lacey in 1972. John was a dairy farmer and began an excavating business in 1995. He served as Town of Martinsburg supervisor and councilman, and as vice-president of Lowville Producers’ Dairy Co-op. John was a member and officer of the Lewis County Dairy Herd Improvement Association, Cornell Co-operative Extension, and the Tug Hill Commission. John was selected as Lewis County Outstanding Young Dairyman in 1983. He was very involved with developing the first wind project in Lewis County. John loved to hunt. But most of all he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, John Eric; his daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Waligory-Lee; grandchildren, John Isaac, Owen, Hannah, Ian, and Katelyn; his sisters, Nancy Waligory and Jean (Patrick) McGrath; his brother, Jimmy (Marcia) Waligory, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents.
During the last five years, John enjoyed visiting with his many friends and family who provided support and encouragement as he lived with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Their frequent conversations were invaluable in helping him to keep a positive outlook. He also wanted to sincerely thank the doctors and staff who provided exceptional medical care, including Dr. Lyndaker, Dr. Mohiuddin, Dr. Abriss, and Dr. Nicholson. In addition, he appreciated the nurses at Lewis County General Hospital in the ambulatory unit and the home health care providers who always laughed at his jokes.
There will be no calling hours or service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Donations in John’s memory may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice or to Massachusetts General Hospital for ALS research by using the following website: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ , or donations may be mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.