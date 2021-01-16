Man saved following Friday night snowmobile accident in Croghan

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Croghan Fire Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue had a successful save Friday night after a snowmobiling accident.
Officials say one man was out with friends on a snowmobiling trail off of Long Pond Road in the Town of Croghan when he exited the trail and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire department busted out their UTV and was able to transport the man to an ambulance to be taken to Lewis County General Hospital.
Officials remind riders to be mindful of their speed and only ride on marked trails.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.