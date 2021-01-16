Mary W. Roes, 91, of Croghan

Mary was born on June 15, 1929 at home in Martinsburg, NY, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Widrick Nafziger. She attended country school in Martinsburg and Lowville Academy. She worked at the Dadville Tree Nursery before her marriage. On June 9, 1950, she married Nelson L. Roes at Dadville Mennonite Church, with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Together with her husband, the couple purchased a dairy farm in Denmark, which they operated for six years before moving to Castorland. Together with her husband, the couple started a small farm equipment dealership at their home in Castorland, and moved the business to Route 26 in Lowville where they built Roes Equipment Company, and operated the business until the early 1980s. After the sale of the business, Mrs. Roes cared for the elderly. Nelson and Mary lived in Castorland for 57 years, moving to Steepleview Courts in Croghan on May 1, 2014. Mr. Roes passed away on November 22, 2020.