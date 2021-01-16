124 new COVID-19 cases, one more death Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reports 21 new cases Saturday. That is the second lowest number since the beginning of 2021, 19 cases on January 2nd.
The total there is now 3,549.
Out of that total, 768 cases are active, 2,757 have recovered, and 24 have died from the virus.
Currently, 27 are hospitalized, 15 are in nursing homes and 1 is in assisted living.
725 are in mandatory isolation with another 1,343 in mandatory quarantine. 380 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. Out of that number, 360 are domectic travelers, 20 traveled internationally.
46,047 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county so far, 42,498 of those tests have come back negative.
Lewis County has 15 new cases and one more death, their totals rise to 1,250 and 17 respectively.
Out of that, 251 cases are active, 982 have recovered.
20 are currently being hospitalized.
Right now, 251 are in isolation with another 720 in quarantine.
24,157 have been administered so far, 22,907 have come back negative.
There are 88 new COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County. Their total rises to 3,739.
There are currently 38 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Tuesday, January 19th.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
