Parishville fire leaves crews on scene for several hours

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A home is destroyed after a fire in Parishville Saturday afternoon lasted several hours.
Officials say a home on Picketville Road went up in flames when a neighbor called around 11:30 AM. They remained on scene until 6:30 PM.
The reason it took so long? They had to battle the flames from the outside.
Parishville Fire Chief Ed Cool says when they arrived there was smoke pouring out of everywhere. He says he sent internal fire crewin to fight, but had to pull them back out because they couldn’t see a thing.
Cool says there were three residents living in the home. Two of them were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without injury.
The home, which officials say was not insured, is destroyed.
Parishville Fire was assisted by Potsdam, Canton, and Hopkinton/ Fort Jackson fire departments.
The American Red Cross says they are providing emergency aid to three adults following the fire. The Red Cross offered financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing. Volunteers also offered health services and emotional support.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
