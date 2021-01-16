Rollover crash in Ellisburg takes Henderson man’s life

ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - One Jefferson County man is dead as the result of a rollover accident Saturday morning.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to the fatal accident at 8:30 AM where 33-year-old Sean Amyot of Henderson was pronounced dead.
Officials say the accident was on Benton Road in the Town of Ellisburg. Amyot was traveling down Jefferson Park Road when his vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Benton. His vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over, ejecting Amyot.
Officials say the crash was discovered by a passerby and the cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.