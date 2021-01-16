Saturday Sports: Route 11 hockey rivals prepare for back-to-back matchup Sunday

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday was an off day for the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence and the Clarkson Golden Knights Men’s Hockey teams as the two clubs prepare to meet again Sunday afternoon after a thriller Friday night at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
The first meeting of the season between the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence and the Clarkson Golden Knights didn’t disappoint. With the Saints rallying from a 1-0 deficit in the 3rd, to win 2-1 in overtime. Freshman defenseman Luc Salem scored the game winner and got his first taste of what it’s like to play in such a heated rivalry.
”I mean, all throughout the season, Coach Brekke has told us that great teams, they lose the momentum ‚they get it right back. And when great teams have momentum, they keep it. So we knew, ‘hey, we just gotta flush that down the toilet and go get the momentum back’ and I think we did a good job,” said Salem.
The game almost didn’t make it to overtime, as the Golden Knights had a couple of good chances from point blank range to end the game but couldn’t convert.
”Two great chances right at the end of the game, we didn’t convert and, again, you know you get one of those and it’s done and we’re celebrating, and now we’re having a hard time. I mean this is a tough one. The one great thing about this group is I know the character in that locker room and I know that they’ll be ready to go on Sunday,” said Clarkson Associate Head Coach Josh Hauge.
A key to the Saints win was the play of goalie Emil Zetterquist, who stopped 35 of 36 shots he faced between the pipes for St. Lawrence.
”Yeah, he is. He’s been outstanding. He’s just taken such a great step from a maturing standpoint in a lot of different areas and he’s been our best player most nights. And if you’re gonna win hockey games as a team in close games, your goaltender’s gotta be your best player and he’s been that for us,” said Saints Head Coach Brent Brekke.
The contest was a physical and intense one as well, something both coaches say is typical Clarkson-St. Lawrence hockey each and every time the two rivals get together.
”Some of the games have been lacking in intensity as far as, but this one doesn’t. It’s pretty special to be a part of, and you know, it would be unbelievable to have a packed building but it was still- I mean for me, it was one of the most exciting games we’ve had against them,” said Hauge.
”Yeah, I mean it’s gonna be that type of a matchup. For us to be successful, we have to play with physicality, and just again, we gotta stay out of the box a little bit more, but those are the fun games to be involved in,” said Brekke.
Expect another fun one Sunday afternoon at Appleton Arena when the two teams square off in game 2 of the weekend series, with the puck dropping at 4 PM.
In Women’s ECAC Hockey from Hamilton, the 9th ranked Clarkson Golden Knights met 5th ranked Colgate.
In the 2nd period the score was 2-0 Colgate when Coralie LaRose dented the back of the net on the power play to put Colgate up 3-0.
Just under 3 minutes later, it was Nemo Neubauerova with the power play tally, 4-0 Colgate.
Late in the 3rd, Clarkson avoids the shutout when Caitrin Lonergan buries the rocket, a power play tally. Final score: 4-1 Colgate.
