Adams neighborhood evacuated after power line came down onto gas line

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some residents of South Park Street in Adams had to leave their homes early Sunday morning.
It happened around 2:30 AM when a live power line came down onto a metal bridge truss, sparking a fire in a gas line attached to it.
Philip Janusheske lives on neighboring Spring Street and saw everything unfold.
“I was watching TV and such, and the power suddenly went out after a loud bang. And there were flames shooting out from underneath the bridge, I would have to guess, roughly six to eight feet,” said Janusheske.
Fire officials say half the village and a larger area outside of the village lost power.
While some people elected to stay in their homes, others left.
“The local Adams Fire Department had evacuated approximately 22 homes. And that evacuation has since ended,” said Virginia Limmiatis with National Grid.
About a dozen people spent the night at the shelter inside of the Adams Fire Department. People were cleared to return home around 8 AM Sunday morning.
Crews are expected to work on South Park Street for the majority of the day, however residents are not expected to lose gas power.
National Grid is already working on repairs.
“National Grid is going to erect a temporary gas line across the deck of the bridge because if they shut it off, they’ve got approximately 200 customers that will be without gas and will be without heat here in the winter,” said Bob Simpson, Information Officer with Adams Fire Department.
The South Park Street Bridge will be closed for the next few days while those repairs are being made.
