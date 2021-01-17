Bertha A. “Bert” Farrell, 99, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bertha A. “Bert” Farrell, 99, Clayton passed away January 15, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown.
Bert was born in Watertown on November 23, 1921, daughter of Edward and Rhoda Case Denny. She married Merton E. Farrell on May 25, 1940 at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Joseph Ryan officiating. Mert died on February 15, 2012.
Bert had worked at Hawn’s Knitting Mill. She then worked for Graphic Controls for 20 years, retiring as a Rewind Operator on February 17, 1979. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and keeping her house for her family. Bert especially enjoyed spending time with her sons and their families.
She is survived by her three sons, Robert M. and Bruce M., both of Adams Center and Dennis M. and wife Susan H., Clayton; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and several nieces nephews, and cousins. Bert was predeceased by her three siblings, Harry Denny, Alice Weaver, and Rosalene Stackiewicz.
A graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the spring at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to TIERS, PO Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624.
