Fresh blanket of snow gets some creative in the north country

CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some parts of the north country saw snow, and lots of it this weekend.
Areas in the Tug Hill region saw a foot or more of snow and a majority of St. Lawrence County saw 8 or more inches.
And while some were out clearing the snow, others were getting creative in it. Like a snow cat submitted to us by Rona Moffitt from Norwood.
These videos and photos were sent to us through Send it to 7.
