Jeffrey Thomas Shannon, 56, of Watertown

Jeff and Donna spent numerous vacations camping and cruising around the world with their best friends Ben and Holly Rubacha. There were many game nights with them, Penny, Rodney, Peggy, and Dave that will be missed. None of these events will ever be the same. There were also many gatherings with Donna’s family where someone would say Jeff’s name and he’d respond, but so would his brother-in-law Jeff Cronk and his son Jeff Cronk JR. The love was always there when any event was attended by family and friends.